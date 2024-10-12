Info day focuses on life with dementia

Info afternoon in Feldkirchen, Akademie de la Tour, Martin-Luther-Straße 13, Tuesday, October 15 (2 to 5 p.m.).

In addition to a panel discussion with experts from various fields of science and practice, information stands from the state of Carinthia will provide useful information for everyday life.

The stations of the Dementia-ParRk-UhR experience exhibition give visitors the opportunity to experience certain specific challenges of living with dementia for themselves and find possible solutions.