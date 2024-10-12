With obstacle course
Info day focuses on life with dementia
Around 8,000 Carinthians suffer from dementia, but the number of unreported cases is much higher. In Feldkirchen on Tuesday, October 15, information will be provided about "the great forgetting".
As part of the pilot project "Health has no age" by Diakonie de La Tour, the University of Applied Sciences and the state, an information afternoon will be held in Feldkirchen on October 15, which is dedicated to dementia and its effects on those affected and their relatives.
"The project has been implemented in three residential and nursing homes for the elderly for a year now," says Anna Eigner from the "Care. Hospice.advice" department. "Integrating the topic is essential, as the special needs of the patients and their relatives must be taken into account. But also those of the nursing staff." And it is precisely this topic that the current information focus is dedicated to.
Dementia, a huge topic that we look at from a variety of angles.
Diakonie-Rektorin Astrid Karner
Dementia at a glance
Info afternoon in Feldkirchen, Akademie de la Tour, Martin-Luther-Straße 13, Tuesday, October 15 (2 to 5 p.m.).
In addition to a panel discussion with experts from various fields of science and practice, information stands from the state of Carinthia will provide useful information for everyday life.
The stations of the Dementia-ParRk-UhR experience exhibition give visitors the opportunity to experience certain specific challenges of living with dementia for themselves and find possible solutions.
Experts from the fields of psychology, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, care and research provide insights based on case studies. Diakonie Rector Astrid Körner: "It gives relatives and carers an insight into the big world of dementia." A course developed by the UAS makes it possible to experience what the disease can do.
