Drawing and painting for creativity and relaxation

Painting with acrylics - EMF

Petra Wolf and Sophie Ilkay, mother and daughter, have created a versatile acrylic painting book together. It provides important basic knowledge for getting started with acrylic painting and contains 20 abstract motifs that can be painted step by step. The book is aimed at beginners and advanced painters and offers helpful social media tips in addition to the painting instructions. These help artists to present their work on platforms such as Instagram and exchange ideas with other creatives. Go to the book at https://amzn.to/4ahjZT0!