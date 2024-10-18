With competition
Drawing and painting for creativity and relaxation
Drawing and painting offer numerous benefits for the mind and soul. They promote creativity, improve concentration and help to express emotions that are difficult to put into words.
Drawing has a relaxing effect and can reduce stress. It also trains fine motor skills and sharpens the eye for detail. So: get out your brushes, pencils or watercolors and get started! Tip: Fill in the form below and win a drawing book!
The big handbook for artists - DK
This guide for artists offers comprehensive knowledge on various art forms such as painting, drawing, photography, animation and digital art. It clearly explains tools, practices and processes and provides step-by-step instructions to better understand techniques. The manual is aimed at artists of all levels of experience and provides practical aspects and in-depth knowledge on topics such as color mixing, canvas preparation, glazing, screen printing and perspective. Click HERE for the book!
The whole world of drawing - frechverlag
The most diverse drawing book by the successful author Gecko Keck: on 270 pages he shows how different the world of drawing can be. Not only classical and realistic drawing plays a role, but also experimental drawing. Whether doodle, blind drawing, sketchnote, pen art, fantasy, manga or the typical drawing themes of flowers, animals and landscapes - everything can be found in this thick volume, inspiring and awakening the desire to draw. Click HERE for the book!
Painting with acrylics - EMF
Petra Wolf and Sophie Ilkay, mother and daughter, have created a versatile acrylic painting book together. It provides important basic knowledge for getting started with acrylic painting and contains 20 abstract motifs that can be painted step by step. The book is aimed at beginners and advanced painters and offers helpful social media tips in addition to the painting instructions. These help artists to present their work on platforms such as Instagram and exchange ideas with other creatives. Go to the book at https://amzn.to/4ahjZT0!
Practice book for artists - DK
The "Practice Book for Artists" offers comprehensive knowledge and step-by-step instructions for amateur and professional artists. It deals with classic techniques of drawing, painting and printing and explains materials, digital image processing, photography as well as wall painting, framing, conservation and restoration in a comprehensible and partly newly interpreted way - for beginners and advanced artists! Click HERE for the book!
Simply oil painting - EMF
Discover the lightness of oil painting. Martina Lenhardt's art shows how expressive landscapes and nature motifs can be painted in a fresh and modern way using oil paints. Using simple techniques, the painting process of various motifs is explained in just a few steps and practical techniques are presented that are also interesting for advanced painters. The book is therefore suitable for beginners as well as for the more experienced. Click HERE for the book!
The art of drawing
The volume "The Art of Drawing" was reissued in 2020 and contains new motifs. It offers practical, comprehensive and easy-to-understand instructions for drawing, supported by over 1000 illustrations. The topics range from simple shapes, still lifes and landscapes to animal sketches, portraits and people in motion. An extensive practice section with step-by-step instructions enables readers to improve their skills. Special chapters on perspective, light and shadow as well as surfaces and structures provide additional knowledge. Click HERE for the book!
Kawaii - EMF
It doesn't get any cuter than this! 450 cute animals, plants and houses make every manga complete. The Kawaii projects can be drawn in a maximum of three steps, and with the schematic step-by-step instructions, anyone can achieve an enchanting end result in no time at all. Whether it's a cuddly flamingo, cute sloth, cool ice cream cone or sugar-sweet donut - these aesthetic and popular mascots are unbeatable in terms of cuteness! Click HERE for the book!
Abstract painting - EMF
New techniques in acrylic Innovative ideas for acrylic painting! Petra Thölken presents new techniques and materials for abstract paintings in acrylic and mixed media. 20 motifs are explained here step by step, including variations and tips for your own design. This book is also wonderfully suitable for beginners - color theory, technique, materials and backgrounds are presented in detail. Click HERE for the book!
I can draw 1000 things
A horse, an excavator, a plate of fruit or a famous building - with the short instructions in this comprehensive drawing school, anyone can become a drawing artist. The more than 1000 simple motifs for all purposes are quickly put on paper in just a few steps. Great drawing fun for children and adults! Click HERE for the book!
This article was written with editorial independence. However, as an Amazon partner, we earn from qualified sales.
