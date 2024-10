Günther Steiner contradicts: “That’s not true”

"It will be difficult for him"

However, Steiner is not prepared to accept accusations that he has not given the son of record-breaking world champion Michael Schumacher adequate support - even though he is well aware that Schumacher's chances of returning to the premier class of motorsport are not exactly promising. "It will be difficult for him to find a place, but I think it would be good because he wants to prove something," said Steiner, who also had to pack his bags in January 2024.