Take part & win
The new sticker collection from Panini is here
The 51st season of the Austrian Football League has already delivered some top-class matches this year. Real soccer fans have been looking forward to the new sticker collection from Panini all the more, and now the time has finally come: with the "Krone" you can win one of 50 sticker bundles with over 300 stickers each.
After last year's big anniversary, the Austrian Football League is now entering its 51st season and Panini is of course once again involved, bringing the excitement and passion of the Bundesliga directly into the collector's album. In addition to the classic stickers of all ADMIRAL Bundesliga players, there are also some exciting new additions this season!
Collect players from your favorite team
The new collection for the 2024/25 season includes a total of 379 stickers from all current ADMIRAL Bundesliga clubs. Among them are 40 special stickers. In addition to the crests, team photos and stadiums, you can of course also collect the classic portrait stickers of the players. The captains, key players and top talents of all 12 teams will be under particular scrutiny.
In addition, the logos and top players of all 16 teams in the ADMIRAL 2nd League are also available again this season.
To stay up to date, the Panini Update Set with all transfers and new signings of the ADMIRAL Bundesliga will be available this year. This will be available in stores from the end of October 2024 and completes the scrapbook on the update pages. For the first time, there will also be the opportunity to put together the ultimate line-up from the best players in the league on the Dream Team pages.
And that's not all! Also new is the Panini Tin Box for the Austrian Football League, which looks great on any desk and can now be used to safely store the double stickers. This is available from selected retailers and at panini.de!
Get your sticker bundle
Together with Panini, we from the "Krone" are giving away a total of 50 bundles from Panini. In addition to a sticker album, each of these bundles also contains 50 sticker bags with stickers from the Austrian Bundesliga clubs and the ADMIRAL 2nd League. Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw.
Do you want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the "Krone" sports newsletter. All subscribers who take part by the closing date on October 21, 09:00 will have double the chance of winning! So subscribe quickly to the free "Krone" sports newsletter and win. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.