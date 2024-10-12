The new sticker collection from Panini is here

After last year's big anniversary, the Austrian Football League is now entering its 51st season and Panini is of course once again involved, bringing the excitement and passion of the Bundesliga directly into the collector's album. In addition to the classic stickers of all ADMIRAL Bundesliga players, there are also some exciting new additions this season!



Collect players from your favorite team

The new collection for the 2024/25 season includes a total of 379 stickers from all current ADMIRAL Bundesliga clubs. Among them are 40 special stickers. In addition to the crests, team photos and stadiums, you can of course also collect the classic portrait stickers of the players. The captains, key players and top talents of all 12 teams will be under particular scrutiny.

In addition, the logos and top players of all 16 teams in the ADMIRAL 2nd League are also available again this season.