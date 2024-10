Last year’s winner takes on a new challenge

The Trailrunning Festival is taking place for the 13th time this weekend in Salzburg's old town (Kapitelplatz). After two participations in the past two years, local heroine Isabell Speer is taking on a new challenge this year: the Trail Amadeus with a total of 36.8 kilometers and 1904 meters of elevation gain. The competition is a combination of the Festungstrail and the Gaisbergtrail, which the Salzburg native won in 2023. "It's particularly exciting for me this year to see how I can perform on two consecutive race days," says Speer.