Staff shortage! The coach could kick out at the leaders

The sickness devil is swirling at the leaders! Carinthian League club Velden could even have coach Marcel Kuster on the pitch at the KAC on Friday. "A total of five regular players are ill. If nobody gets fit in time, I'll have to play myself," says Kuster. The 36-year-old is in good form, as he plays as a central defender with the second team in the 2nd class B. While his bomber Tom Zurga (eight goals) failed to score in two games recently, Kuster scored a "triple pack" against Rothenthurn II last weekend. "He still remains the one-goal striker," laughs Kuster.