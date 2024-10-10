"Ramp sows" go off
Dildo-gate and wild whirlpool party in the Forsthaus
True to the motto: "Auf der Alm, da gibt's ka Sünd'", things got pretty hot in episode two of "Forsthaus Rampensau". In addition to a wild whirlpool party with all kinds of lewdness, there was also a dildo-gate!
"Aaaaaahhhhh, who does that belong to?", echoed through the Carinthian alp in episode 2 of the ATV hit "Forsthaus Rampensau". What got Paloma so excited? A dildo hidden in her suitcase - and it doesn't belong to her.
Dildo-gate in the forester's lodge
"It seriously can't be that", the reality star was immediately furious about the unwelcome find. "First of all, that someone touched my suitcase, touched my robe and then put a juicy dildo in there."
But who was the dildo culprit? The suspicion quickly fell on "Specki" Patrick, who, with a "Go, sneak off", didn't want to know about all the excitement because "I always have mine with me anyway".
But Julia and Hansi had actually had a bit of fun and hidden the sex toy in a "Forsthaus" bed. "It worked," said the two, pleased that they were able to stir up the Alm a little.
Hot games in the hot tub
By the late hour, however, the dildo-gate had already been forgotten. It was time to get in the mood in the hot tub. After Zoe had dared to join Sayed and Robert in a pink bikini, the "Forsthaus" jacuzzi filled up very quickly.
Things got particularly hot between the ex-"GNTM" contestant and "Bauer sucht Frau" star Stefan, who had already cuddled up to each other in the bunk bed the night before.
It's just a shame that the two lovebirds didn't count on the other candidates for the romance ...
When Julia heated up the atmosphere with a twerk interlude, there was simply no stopping the "ramp sows" ...
