Study: pupils complain about German support classes

Lack of rapport with teachers

While the quality of teaching and social climate in the German support class are predominantly rated positively, many young people feel excluded in their regular class, according to the study: They would have little or no rapport with the teachers there, they would not show any consideration for pupils with lower German language skills when teaching and at the same time would have lower expectations of their performance than the teachers in the German support class. Due to the separate lessons in the German support class, these young people also miss out on important content in other subjects.