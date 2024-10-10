Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Not left-wing enough

SJ Vorarlberg cuts all ties with the SPÖ

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 12:02

The Socialist Youth Vorarlberg made a clear election recommendation for the KPÖ before the national elections and emphasized that federal party leader Andreas Babler was not positioning the SPÖ to the left enough. Now the SJ Vorarlberg is cutting its ties with the party and wants to dock with the Communists.

0 Kommentare

The basis for this is a corresponding decision by the delegates of the SJ regional conference, as the organization announced in a press release on Thursday. Instead, they want to join the "Revolutionary Communist Party" (RKP), which is to be founded in Vienna on November 9. 

"Decision has been maturing for some time"
"The decision has been a long time coming", said Sonja Kopf, Chairwoman of the SJ Vorarlberg. The election of Babler as SPÖ federal party chairman had not led to a shift to the left in the party. The "same right-wing, bureaucratic networks" continue to set the tone, criticized Kopf. They were prepared to sacrifice the social rights of workers and young people for the government's feeding trough.

After the National Council elections, Kopf noticed a positioning within the SPÖ that signaled a willingness to make deep cuts to pensions and the social system. "The party leadership is preparing itself to be part of a coming austerity government and to smash social achievements side by side with the ÖVP," said the SJ chairwoman. Her troops will "fight in the ranks of the workers' movement, but with a clear perspective of class struggle".

Calmness in the federal organization
The federal organization is taking this somewhat calmly: "You shouldn't stop a traveller." Although the SJ is not an official part of the SPÖ, it is involved in its committees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf