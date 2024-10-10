SJ Vorarlberg cuts all ties with the SPÖ

"Decision has been maturing for some time"

"The decision has been a long time coming", said Sonja Kopf, Chairwoman of the SJ Vorarlberg. The election of Babler as SPÖ federal party chairman had not led to a shift to the left in the party. The "same right-wing, bureaucratic networks" continue to set the tone, criticized Kopf. They were prepared to sacrifice the social rights of workers and young people for the government's feeding trough.