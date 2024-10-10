Three main demands
Tyrol: The limits of the burden on industry have been reached
Excessive bureaucracy, high energy costs and enormous taxes are a major concern for Tyrolean industry. There are three main demands for the future federal government.
Although the 2024 National Council elections have been held, forming a government will be more than difficult. All the more reason for various sectors of the economy to position themselves. This includes the head of the industry division of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce.
We can no longer stand by and watch as companies come under increasing pressure under the current conditions and are already having to cut staff.
Max Kloger, Obmann der Sparte Industrie in der WK Tirol
Bild: Franz Oss
"The situation is getting worse. We can no longer stand by and watch as companies come under increasing pressure under the current conditions and are already having to cut staff. We need swift and decisive action from the next federal government in order not to jeopardize the industrial base and thus the prosperity of our country," appeals Max Kloger, Chairman of the division.
The industry is facing enormous challenges. High tax rates, increased energy costs and excessive bureaucracy would lead to dramatic burdens.
"Enabling sustainable growth in the country"
Oswald Wolkenstein, Managing Director of the Industry Division at WK Tirol, also underpins these concerns: "Especially in times of increasingly tough global competition, we must not burden local companies with excessive bureaucracy and taxes. It is crucial that we work together to create a framework that reduces bureaucracy to a healthy level and brings sustainable growth back to the country."
So what are the industry's demands in detail?
- Reducing the tax rate and non-wage labor costs.
- Making energy transformation practicable with competitive prices.
- Reduce bureaucracy, for example by reducing excessive reporting obligations and speeding up administrative procedures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.