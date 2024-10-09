Robber (13) to the judge: “Do I speak Latin?”

Victim threatened with knife and taser

It is he who is causing more of a stir as a witness in the trial, which is taking place in the "Landl" despite the bomb threat, than the defendant defended by lawyer Ernst Schillhammer. The boy, who is estimated to be 1.60 meters tall and weighs 40 kilograms, amazes with his callous descriptions: "Okay, the truth is, I am the perpetrator. I threatened the victims with a knife and stole their cell phones," he says dryly, before pointing at the accused and asking: "Why is he here? He has nothing to do with this." - "Did you want to buy a cell phone that day?" asks Ms. Rat. The cheeky answer: "I stole one. Why would I buy one?" And when asked snottily: "Am I talking Latin?"