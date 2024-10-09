“The leg was only hanging by a few muscle strands”

He also criticized the operators of the track in Altenberg. A similar situation had already occurred shortly before his accident. The pusher had also fallen out of the bobsleigh and was almost run over afterwards. However, the situation turned out to be less serious. "At that point at the latest, you should have seen what could happen. I simply can't understand why the incident in the morning wasn't dealt with and why everything wasn't done to prevent a repeat," said the Swiss athlete, who is still waiting for a reaction from the track operators.