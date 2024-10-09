Pilot project creates 200 therapy places for kids

The expansion of services is possible as clinical-psychological treatment has been treated in the same way as psychotherapy since 1 January 2024. "This means that the number of specialists can be increased and prompt treatment can be guaranteed for more children and adolescents," explained ÖGK regional office chairman Manfred Brunner. The care services should be of a high quality and access to them should be low-threshold, explained Martina Rüscher (ÖVP), a regional health councillor. By the second contact with the ifs at the latest, the affected kids or their parents should arrive at the right place - with the right therapist.