For the 25th anniversary
Young farmer’s calendar with sexy curves and six-packs
What a sinful anniversary! For the 25th edition of the Young Farmers' Calendar, there are once again plenty of sexy curves and hot six-packs.
The big anniversary, which was celebrated on Wednesday evening, proves that the Jungbauernkalender is simply a perennial favorite. This is the 25th time that the coveted calendar has been published in 2025 - and once again in two versions.
24 sexy farmers
A total of 24 young farmers from Austria and Germany presented themselves from their most seductive side at the shoot around the Almwelt Austria chalet village in Schladming.
It has long been a tradition for the covers to fall off quickly. And yet the focus is on one thing above all: the sexy photos that appear in the young farmers' calendar are intended to convey an authentic and contemporary image of agriculture and achieve greater recognition for the hard work of farmers.
Lisa and Stefan voted onto the cover
Once again this year, the cover images for the two calendars were chosen by voting in the Young Farmers' Calendar Instagram and Facebook communities. Lisa Reichardt, a winemaker from Burgenland, won the women's category, while Stefan Aigner from Lower Austria won the men's category.
"The Young Farmers' Calendar already has a long tradition and we are happy to be able to present two wonderful calendars with motivated young farmers again this year," said publisher Franz Tonner, delighted with the presentation of the anniversary Young Farmers' Calendar on Wednesday evening in Vienna.
Get your copy quickly!
"I think it's particularly great that the Young Farmers' Calendar is gaining in importance and reach every year and that it has become a communication platform for the ideas of young farmers!" added Philipp Knefz.
Anyone who wants to secure one of the coveted copies should be quick. The limited edition Young Farmers' Calendar is now available in the Girls and Men Edition in the Young Farmers' Calendar web store.
