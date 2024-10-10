Founding photo 1864 FF main guard Klagenfurt

That's why we have to practice regularly, and the members attend courses and training sessions - even the celebrity members. "Oh no, we don't have any celebrity members, but rather comrades who are all at drills and on duty," says Franz Socher, who also has the successful Paralympics skier Markus Salcher and cathedral priest Peter Allmaier as well as city councillor Sandra Wassermann in his ranks. "We are 68 people, nine of whom are women. And our youth fire department, which was founded in 2022, has 15 members," says Socher proudly. "In 2023 alone, they were active for over 2,500 hours - with success! After just one year, they were able to start the anniversary year as district champions. The young firefighters of today are the firefighters of tomorrow!"