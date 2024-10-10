FF main station
Founding photo 1864 FF main guard Klagenfurt
Shots from the parish tower are a tradition in Klagenfurt and are a reminder of the alarm system used by Carinthia's first fire department. A handful of brave men came together in 1864 to respond to fires. Now 68 men and women are trained for a wide range of operations - and will be celebrating on October 11!
"Rescue - Extinguish - Protect - Rescue" are now the basic tasks of the main volunteer fire department in Klagenfurt, which, together with nine other volunteer brigades and the professional fire department in the provincial capital, carries out numerous operations. The Hauptwache has been in operation for 160 years, making it the oldest fire department in Carinthia!
Ferdinand Jergitsch founded this fire department on June 14, 1864 because there were often fires in the city at that time and there was no fire protection, fire alarm systems or smoke detectors. "With modest means and great determination, the first firefighters began their service," says the current commander Franz Socher. "The first vehicle was stored in the old town hall on Alter Platz."
The handful of firefighters were alerted by a shot from the parish tower. "Depending on which direction it went, the men started running. We now have the siren, the beeper and the blue light text message. But we still uphold the tradition of firing from the tower today: on October 9, we fire from there to mark October 10 and on December 31 to mark the New Year," says Socher.
The main fire station moved from Alter Platz to Hasnerschule. "When the British were in Klagenfurt in 1945, they were fascinated by our volunteer main fire station. That didn't exist anywhere else at the time. The professional fire department was only founded in the fall of 1945 and moved into the main fire station in the Hasnerschule.
Since 1981, the main fire station has been located on the premises of the professional fire department, where two independent fire brigades now have their own equipment and rooms.
One Night on Fire
Under this title, the Hauptwache volunteer fire department celebrates its first 160 years on Friday, October 11, in Messehalle 2 in Klagenfurt.
5.30 pm: Admission
6 p.m.: Short ceremony
Afterwards the band Toni & Alex will play
From 9 p.m. the party band Chaos
Over the years, the fire brigade's remit has changed considerably. "The introduction of modern technology such as motorized fire engines, hydraulic equipment and advanced communication systems has significantly improved the efficiency and operational capabilities of the fire brigade. Today, the main fire station's area of operation not only includes fires, but also technical assistance, flood protection and dealing with hazardous substances," explains Franz Socher.
Comradeship and team spirit are key reasons why a fire department is so successful. We have old members who still enjoy coming to us.
Franz Socher, Kommandant der FF Hauptwache Klagenfurt
That's why we have to practice regularly, and the members attend courses and training sessions - even the celebrity members. "Oh no, we don't have any celebrity members, but rather comrades who are all at drills and on duty," says Franz Socher, who also has the successful Paralympics skier Markus Salcher and cathedral priest Peter Allmaier as well as city councillor Sandra Wassermann in his ranks. "We are 68 people, nine of whom are women. And our youth fire department, which was founded in 2022, has 15 members," says Socher proudly. "In 2023 alone, they were active for over 2,500 hours - with success! After just one year, they were able to start the anniversary year as district champions. The young firefighters of today are the firefighters of tomorrow!"
New comrades welcome!
The volunteer fire department is always happy to welcome new members. "If you are interested in making a valuable contribution to the safety and well-being of the community, we warmly invite you to become part of our team! Whether you have previous experience or are new to the fire department, we offer comprehensive training and a supportive community. Stop by, get to know us, and become an active part of our fire department family. Your cooperation can make a big difference - we look forward to seeing you!", says Franz Socher, commander of the Klagenfurt main fire station. Info: https://hauptwache-klagenfurt.at
2023 was a very challenging year for the main fire brigade: almost 11,000 operational hours were spent on 356 deployments.
The challenges of the future, such as climate change, also demand a lot from firefighters. Further development is constantly necessary. And new colleagues are always welcome. But first there will be a celebration: On Friday, October 11, starting at 5:30 p.m. in Messehalle 2 in Klagenfurt.
