Glamorous appearance
Pamela Anderson without make-up on the red carpet
Pamela Anderson became a star in the 90s as a wickedly made-up sexpot. For some time now, the actress has preferred to go natural. And so she walked the red carpet in New York on Tuesday evening without any make-up at all.
Pamela Anderson made a truly glamorous appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. And without any make-up at all, as the actress no longer uses eyeliner, dark eye shadow and the like.
Dream gown in mint green
To celebrate the day - after all, the "Baywatch" icon was honored with the Glamour Impact Award - Anderson had applied a touch of pink lipstick that evening.
However, the 57-year-old still made a radiant appearance, not least due to her mint green gown, which was transparent at the shoulders and adorned with numerous sparkling stones. The cape cut of the dress added a further glamor factor.
Sparkling moments on the red carpet
But Pamela Anderson was far from the only celebrity to shine with her look that evening. Demi Lovato, for example, wrapped her curves in an elegant dream gown in black.
Actress Brooke Shields glittered in the spotlight and not only showed off her legs, but also brought her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy with her on the red carpet.
Beyoncé also celebrated in gold with her mom Tina Knowles and ex-Desiny's Child colleague Kelly Rowland. Country star Kelsea Ballerini, on the other hand, went for silver.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
