Glamorous appearance

Pamela Anderson without make-up on the red carpet

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 15:15

Pamela Anderson became a star in the 90s as a wickedly made-up sexpot. For some time now, the actress has preferred to go natural. And so she walked the red carpet in New York on Tuesday evening without any make-up at all.

0 Kommentare

Pamela Anderson made a truly glamorous appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. And without any make-up at all, as the actress no longer uses eyeliner, dark eye shadow and the like. 

Dream gown in mint green
To celebrate the day - after all, the "Baywatch" icon was honored with the Glamour Impact Award - Anderson had applied a touch of pink lipstick that evening. 

Pamela Anderson opted for a glamorous gown in mint green. (Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Pamela Anderson opted for a glamorous gown in mint green.
(Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

However, the 57-year-old still made a radiant appearance, not least due to her mint green gown, which was transparent at the shoulders and adorned with numerous sparkling stones. The cape cut of the dress added a further glamor factor.

The "Baywatch" icon was honored with the Glamour Impact Award. (Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The "Baywatch" icon was honored with the Glamour Impact Award.
(Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sparkling moments on the red carpet
But Pamela Anderson was far from the only celebrity to shine with her look that evening. Demi Lovato, for example, wrapped her curves in an elegant dream gown in black.

Demi Lovato showed off her curves in a black dream gown. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Michael loccisano)
Demi Lovato showed off her curves in a black dream gown.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Michael loccisano)
Brooke Shields showed plenty of leg in her glitter gown ... (Bild: APA/AFP/kena betancur)
Brooke Shields showed plenty of leg in her glitter gown ...
(Bild: APA/AFP/kena betancur)
... and brought her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy to the awards ceremony. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Michael loccisano)
... and brought her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy to the awards ceremony.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Michael loccisano)

Actress Brooke Shields glittered in the spotlight and not only showed off her legs, but also brought her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy with her on the red carpet. 

Beyoncé celebrated with mom Tina Knowles and ex-bandmate Kelly Rowland. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Beyoncé celebrated with mom Tina Knowles and ex-bandmate Kelly Rowland.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Kelsea Ballerini wore a silver gown. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Kelsea Ballerini wore a silver gown.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Beyoncé also celebrated in gold with her mom Tina Knowles and ex-Desiny's Child colleague Kelly Rowland. Country star Kelsea Ballerini, on the other hand, went for silver.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

