Hamas glorified: Imam deported

Meloni deplores "widespread anti-Semitism"

The Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023 was also commemorated in Italy on Monday. During a visit to a synagogue, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lamented the "hidden and widespread anti-Semitism". "The public demonstrations of the last few days have unfortunately confirmed this", explained the head of government, alluding to the unauthorized pro-Palestinian demonstration in Rome on Saturday, which resulted in riots and 34 injuries.