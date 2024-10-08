Kurz: Decision on appeal delayed

However, it will probably take even longer before there is a final judgment in the case. Because there are delays. The file, which was already at the Higher Regional Court for other decisions, has been reclaimed by Radasztics and is back at the Regional Court for Criminal Matters, as court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn confirmed in response to an inquiry by "Krone". The reason for this is that with the appeal, new applications for corrections to the minutes - and there are likely to be quite a few - were submitted by the Kurz defense, which the judge must decide on. The WKStA had also submitted applications for corrections.