Judge's turn

Kurz: Decision on appeal delayed

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 15:16

Sebastian Kurz is fighting his conviction for making false statements in the Ibiza committee of inquiry. But the ex-chancellor (ÖVP) will have to be patient. As the Vienna Regional Court for Criminal Matters confirmed to the "Krone", the judge demanded the file back from the Higher Regional Court. It is about corrections to the minutes.

It will soon be eight months since Sebastian Kurz was sentenced in the marathon trial for false testimony in the Grand Jury Courtroom at the Vienna Regional Court. Almost as long, then, as the amount of conditional imprisonment that Judge Michael Radasztics imposed on him on February 23 with a probationary period of three years.

Ex-chancellor fights for acquittal
However, the probationary period has not even begun yet. The former Federal Chancellor (ÖVP) had registered a full appeal and submitted it via his lawyer Otto Dietrich in good time after the written verdict was issued. The 38-year-old former politician is fighting for an acquittal.

However, it will probably take even longer before there is a final judgment in the case. Because there are delays. The file, which was already at the Higher Regional Court for other decisions, has been reclaimed by Radasztics and is back at the Regional Court for Criminal Matters, as court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn confirmed in response to an inquiry by "Krone". The reason for this is that with the appeal, new applications for corrections to the minutes - and there are likely to be quite a few - were submitted by the Kurz defense, which the judge must decide on. The WKStA had also submitted applications for corrections.

Judge Michael Radasztics (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Judge Michael Radasztics
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Judgment would have to be served again
If Radasztics accepts the motions, at least in part, and amends the protocol, then he must serve the judgment again. In this case, the deadlines will also start all over again. Kurz then has another four weeks to resubmit the appeal. The prosecution also has four weeks to respond to the appeal. Only then will the file be returned to the Higher Regional Court.

It can be assumed that the preparations for the appeal hearing there will take several months. Sebastian Kurz will therefore have to be patient. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anja Richter
Anja Richter
