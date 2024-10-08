Vorteilswelt
Reception at the Hofburg

Meinl-Reisinger & Kogler with Van der Bellen today

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 10:35

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger at the Hofburg on Tuesday morning as part of his talks with the leaders of the five parliamentary parties following the National Council elections. Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) is expected to be the last to arrive in the afternoon.

0 Kommentare

Meinl-Reisinger was in an "excellent mood" before the meeting. Now everyone is responsible for the future of the country, she told the waiting journalists.

After the round of talks, Van der Bellen intends to make a public statement on the next steps. It remains to be seen exactly when this will happen. It is eagerly awaited whether and to whom the Federal President will give a mandate to form a government.

Starting position complicated this time
An official mandate is not stipulated in the constitution, but is common practice and is usually given to the leader of the party with the most votes. However, the starting position is particularly complicated this time, as none of the other parties want to form a coalition with the FPÖ under Kickl.

Therefore, one of the two smaller parties could play an important role in forming a government this time. If the ÖVP and SPÖ agree on a coalition, it is expected that they will bring a third partner on board to secure their narrow majority in the National Council - with only one mandate overhang.

On Friday, Van der Bellen met with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl for a one-hour one-on-one meeting, on Monday he met ÖVP chairman Karl Nehammer and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler in the Hofburg. As with Van der Bellen's exchange with Kickl, the talks lasted around 1.5 hours each. When asked how things were going so far, the Federal President said "great".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
