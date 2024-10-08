250 years old
Provincial library: birthday with “night shift”
There is no better anniversary: the Upper Austrian Provincial Library is 250 years old and currently has a record 14,277 valid library cards. The bookshelves from the cellar to the attic contain books from the Middle Ages to modern e-books. Celebrations begin on October 15.
"My work here is my great passion," enthuses Renate Plöchl. The Linz native has been the director of the Upper Austrian Provincial Library for nine years, which celebrates its 250th birthday on October 15.
Founded in 1774 by an imperial decree, it has always moved with the times. The oldest book collections date back to the end of the Middle Ages, the newest are digital. The library, which focuses on scientific publications, has 650,000 volumes. The stock of fiction, children's books, DVDs and e-books is also enormous.
Workshops for school classes are in high demand
Last year, the library also offered 111 workshops for school classes on (digital) research, citation and academic work. "The demand is huge," says Plöchl.
The world of information
The second anniversary: the library has been owned by the state for 25 years. The budget of around 2.8 million euros will remain stable, confirms Governor Thomas Stelzer, who emphasizes: "Especially in times of rapid developments in the field of science, driven by AI, teaching information literacy is enormously important."
Concerts, adventures for children and more
The anniversary is being celebrated with many events. It will kick off with a festive evening featuring a concert by the L'Orfeo Baroque Orchestra. Until May 2025, there will be book presentations, guided history tours, adventures for children and a "night shift" until 3 am: Over coffee, tea and snacks, those hungry for knowledge can swot up in the reading rooms until the early hours, surprises included (May 9, 2025).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.