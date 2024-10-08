Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

250 years old

Provincial library: birthday with “night shift”

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 16:00

There is no better anniversary: the Upper Austrian Provincial Library is 250 years old and currently has a record 14,277 valid library cards. The bookshelves from the cellar to the attic contain books from the Middle Ages to modern e-books. Celebrations begin on October 15.

0 Kommentare

"My work here is my great passion," enthuses Renate Plöchl. The Linz native has been the director of the Upper Austrian Provincial Library for nine years, which celebrates its 250th birthday on October 15.

Founded in 1774 by an imperial decree, it has always moved with the times. The oldest book collections date back to the end of the Middle Ages, the newest are digital. The library, which focuses on scientific publications, has 650,000 volumes. The stock of fiction, children's books, DVDs and e-books is also enormous.

Workshops for school classes are in high demand
Last year, the library also offered 111 workshops for school classes on (digital) research, citation and academic work. "The demand is huge," says Plöchl.

+1
Fotos

The world of information
The second anniversary: the library has been owned by the state for 25 years. The budget of around 2.8 million euros will remain stable, confirms Governor Thomas Stelzer, who emphasizes: "Especially in times of rapid developments in the field of science, driven by AI, teaching information literacy is enormously important."

Concerts, adventures for children and more
The anniversary is being celebrated with many events. It will kick off with a festive evening featuring a concert by the L'Orfeo Baroque Orchestra. Until May 2025, there will be book presentations, guided history tours, adventures for children and a "night shift" until 3 am: Over coffee, tea and snacks, those hungry for knowledge can swot up in the reading rooms until the early hours, surprises included (May 9, 2025).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf