“The end is a bitter loss for us”

Important transportation option for weather observers

The field office for weather observation at Weißsee is constantly staffed. The weather professionals are accommodated in the mountain station of the cable car and can also provide for themselves in the off-season. Butschek: "Overall, however, we naturally benefit from the hut's infrastructure." One of the last non-fully automatic weather service stations is operated at Weißsee. Butschek: "Of course, it stands or falls on how well people come up here."