Weißsee glacier area
“The end is a bitter loss for us”
The Weißsee area with the Rudolfshütte is also an important place for weather experts and glacier researchers. If the cable car and hotel remain closed, it will be inconvenient for them on the mountain. First and foremost, there is a lack of transportation.
The end of the Rudolfshütte and Weißseebahn cable car in Uttendorf is a bitter blow for the region: not only holidaymakers and locals, but also scientists have regularly used the infrastructure at the gateway to the high mountains at 2300 meters above sea level and now fear a permanent standstill. "We haven't heard anything from the authorities yet," says Michael Butschek from Geosphere Austria.
The end is a shame. We also value the infrastructure. We have always received a lot of support with the transportation of our logistics.
Bernhard Zagel, Gletscherforscher
Important transportation option for weather observers
The field office for weather observation at Weißsee is constantly staffed. The weather professionals are accommodated in the mountain station of the cable car and can also provide for themselves in the off-season. Butschek: "Overall, however, we naturally benefit from the hut's infrastructure." One of the last non-fully automatic weather service stations is operated at Weißsee. Butschek: "Of course, it stands or falls on how well people come up here."
Bernhard Zagel, glacier researcher from the University of Salzburg, is also concerned. The team is not accommodated directly in the Rudolfshütte, but in the nearby ÖBB mountain station. "However, the mountain railroad has been very supportive with transportation," says Zagel. One way out for the scientists could be the underground ÖBB tunnel to the Tauernmoossee. However, there have been no talks on this yet.
Crisis meeting at the state remained without result
Possible investors were recently brought into play at a crisis meeting. However, a rescue is still a long way off. There is no money for the winter alone. Around 500,000 euros would have to be raised. The state has rejected an application for funding.
Some locals criticize the fact that the cable car station and gondolas are ready for the museum. However, everything was recently brought up to date technically for an extension of the concession. Maintenance work is no longer being carried out.
