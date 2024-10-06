Thanks to hurricane "Kirk"
Autumn thunderstorms follow sunshine
Pure sunshine for the Styrians at the start of the week. But watch out, from Wednesday you should pack your umbrella. Because hurricane "Kirk" is bringing thunderstorms to the country.
Sunday was a foretaste of what we can expect on Monday and Tuesday: sun, sun, sun! And the temperatures will even rise a few degrees, as Ubimet meteorologist Michele Salmi promises: "On Monday, the 20 degree mark will be widely cracked, even in the valleys of Upper Styria. Tuesday will be even warmer, with up to 24 degrees in Leibnitz and Bad Radkersburg." If you can, you should make the most of these two days. Because the next "series of Atlantic disturbances" will reach us on Wednesday, says Salmi. This means that it will be cloudy and it may rain again and again.
Thunderstorms thanks to "Kirk"
On Thursday, the tendency for thunderstorms will even increase! And Friday will be wet again and again, although not cold at 16 to 18 degrees. We have Hurricane Kirk, which is currently raging over the Atlantic, to thank for these uncomfortable conditions. But Salmi reassures: "It will play a role for France and Germany, but there's no need to worry in Austria."
The forecast for the coming weekend is still somewhat uncertain. However, it should become a little more stable again, with a mix of sun and clouds. And rain showers cannot be ruled out either.
