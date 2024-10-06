Autumn thunderstorms follow sunshine

Sunday was a foretaste of what we can expect on Monday and Tuesday: sun, sun, sun! And the temperatures will even rise a few degrees, as Ubimet meteorologist Michele Salmi promises: "On Monday, the 20 degree mark will be widely cracked, even in the valleys of Upper Styria. Tuesday will be even warmer, with up to 24 degrees in Leibnitz and Bad Radkersburg." If you can, you should make the most of these two days. Because the next "series of Atlantic disturbances" will reach us on Wednesday, says Salmi. This means that it will be cloudy and it may rain again and again.