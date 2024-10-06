Kickl in Hartberg:
The Oktoberfest tent is bursting at the seams. It's just ten o'clock in the morning - and over 3,000 fans in blue are already there, enjoying grilled chicken and schnitzel with chips. They have come from all over the region: From Burgenland, from Murtal, from Deutschlandsberg, from Graz - after all, it is the first big party after the FPÖ election victory a week ago and the campaign kick-off for the Styrian election.
It almost feels like a soccer match. Blue is the dominant color. Women with blue-dyed rasta braids. Blue dirndls, men with Mario Kunasek gilets, gingerbread hearts decorated in blue around their necks. The John Otti band gets the crowd in the mood for FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl with the blue beat "We are a family".
Kickl visit lasts 40 minutes, then back to Vienna
The election winner comes - as promised - but only for around 40 minutes. Because now he has to draw up the tactics for the coming weeks. As Kickl enters, FPÖ fans stand on the benches and the FPÖ leader is presented with a bouquet of flowers by a female fan. A little later, he will say on stage: "The positive blue wave of freedom rolls and rolls and rolls". Kickl repeatedly emphasizes that he is not generating the election victory for himself or the FPÖ, but for "you": "It is a day of celebration for your steadfastness. I warmly congratulate you on your election success."
And Kickl senses, he tells the fans, that "the walls are shaking" in Vienna with the ÖVP and SPÖ when they see the "power that lies dormant in us" during the broadcast from Hartberg.
Kunasek to create the next blue miracle
The second triumph after the National Council elections will be the state elections in Vorarlberg and the takeover of Styria in mid-November. Mario Kunasek is set to create the next "Blue Miracle".
"You have a few more weeks of surfing, dear Mario, against the cold wind. Then you will achieve in Styria what Jörg Haider achieved in Carinthia," he says as an election goal towards Styria's top candidate Kunasek, who is sitting in the audience. Norbert Hofer, who is running against Hans Peter Doskozil in Burgenland (Kickl: "He will be governor next year."), has also come. In addition, former Hofburg candidate Walter Rosenkranz and MP Hannes Amesbauer.
Kickl wants to "recall Brunner from Brussels immediately"
Kickl then tells the blue fan community that he now has to change his approach. "But I've already had more unpleasant changes." The difference to before: now he has his rucksack with him - and that is the "will of the voters". "The blue miracle should become a red-white-red miracle," is Kickl's dream. He promises the crowd that keeps cheering Kickl on "five good years". For employees and entrepreneurs. And anyone who doesn't make progress has lost nothing in this country. In addition, the "pension application should once again be worth more than an asylum application".
But first, as Federal Chancellor, he will "clear up the shambles". Then "build a positive future step by step". After all, the old government had "beautifully fudged illegal migration". The deportations are actually "Bulgarians and Romanians and not Syrians and Afghans".
There is also a "major threat to prosperity and performance". The old government had "piled up debt upon debt". Only now is "the cat out of the bag" when it comes to the budget. Still Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, who is now the Commissioner for Migration in Brussels, is responsible for this. "How is he supposed to solve the asylum crisis? He should be recalled immediately and a liberal should be sent to Brussels".
"Backroom dealings" and a "slap in the face"
These are all things that are currently on Kickl's mind. In order to prevent him from becoming chancellor, there is already "backroom packing going on." The losers' motto is "retain power, whatever the cost". To this end, a black-red coalition with a pink support wheel is now being tinkered with. But: "We will thwart this plan," promises Kickl. "I intend to negotiate honestly. Without setting traps, without backroom deals, without dirty tricks. Our hand is outstretched."
During his audience in the Hofburg, he told Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen clearly: "I want to become Federal Chancellor. A blue vote must not be worth less than another vote. And there is only one election winner and not four".
He also made it clear to the Federal President that it was "cheeky when those who have led the country into the abyss now want to fix it." A coalition of losers would therefore be a "slap in the face" for FPÖ voters. The ball is now in the Federal President's court.
After 40 minutes, Kickl left the tent straight away.
