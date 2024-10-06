Kickl wants to "recall Brunner from Brussels immediately"

Kickl then tells the blue fan community that he now has to change his approach. "But I've already had more unpleasant changes." The difference to before: now he has his rucksack with him - and that is the "will of the voters". "The blue miracle should become a red-white-red miracle," is Kickl's dream. He promises the crowd that keeps cheering Kickl on "five good years". For employees and entrepreneurs. And anyone who doesn't make progress has lost nothing in this country. In addition, the "pension application should once again be worth more than an asylum application".