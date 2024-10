Debacle for the Zell Polar Bears in Croatia

Away from home, the Zell Polar Bears are still in trouble! In the fifth round of the Alps Hockey League, the team from Pinzgau lost 2:10 to Croatian champions Sisak, leaving them without any points as guests. After a good start, the game slipped away from them, with the score standing at 2:0 in minute 18. After a goal at the start of the second period, the match tipped again, with the score going into the final break at 2:6. In the final period, coach Marcel Rodmann's Polar Bears were completely off their game and left Croatia with a debacle.