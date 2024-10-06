Vorteilswelt
New study shows

Snow-covered Antarctica is becoming ever greener

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 06:00

Scientists are sounding the alarm following a new study: parts of Antarctica normally known as snow-covered deserts are becoming increasingly green.

A new study published in the journal "Nature Geoscience" shows a dramatic increase in vegetation on the Antarctic Peninsula. The region is warming faster than the global average.

Researchers from the Universities of Exeter and Hertfordshire and the British Antarctic Survey analyzed satellite images and data on vegetation development on the Antarctic Peninsula. The results are alarming: in the last four decades, plant cover - especially moss - has increased more than tenfold in this inhospitable environment.

Greening increased by more than 30 percent between 2016 and 2021. (Bild: University of Exter)
Greening increased by more than 30 percent between 2016 and 2021.
(Bild: University of Exter)
Moss has increased more than tenfold in Antarctica's inhospitable environment over the last four decades. (Bild: University of Exter)
Moss has increased more than tenfold in Antarctica's inhospitable environment over the last four decades.
(Bild: University of Exter)

"Development knows no boundaries"
In 1986, plants covered less than one square kilometer of the peninsula. But by 2021, this area had grown to almost 13 square kilometers.

The speed of this development is particularly worrying: between 2016 and 2021, greening increased by more than 30 percent, indicating an increasing intensity of climate change. "Our results confirm that this development knows no bounds," says Thomas Roland, an environmental scientist at the University of Exeter.

Moreover, the extent could be even greater. The satellite images only capture larger areas of moss and overlook grasses.

Sunlight reflected back into space
Another problem is the loss of so-called albedo effects. The white ice and snow cover of the Antarctic reflects a large part of the sunlight back into space. With the spread of vegetation - which is darker and absorbs more solar radiation - this effect could be reduced, which could further accelerate the warming of the region.

Antarctica could change drastically in the coming decades - with unknown consequences for the global climate and biodiversity.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
