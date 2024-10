Peintner on the KAC bench? “Unimaginable in the past!”

A bizarre sight! When people in Carinthia think of Markus Peintner, they think of the former eccentric Villach ice hockey crack, who was not exactly popular with KAC fans. This Sunday, however, the now 43-year-old will be on the Red Jackets' bench for their visit to Pustertal. As a replacement for coach Kirk Furey (who flew home to Canada yesterday due to a bereavement), he will assist "co" David Fischer. "That would have been unimaginable ten years ago," grins Peintner, who even won the championship with the Eagles in 2006. "I wasn't just a thorn in the side of the Klagenfurt fans with my energetic nature."