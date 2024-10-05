“Suddenly a swan fell into my garden”

Ornithologist Stephan Weigl from the Biology Center agrees: "Birds don't normally just crash, it only happens to birds of prey from time to time if they have caught poison. Illness is also rather unlikely, because if a bird is that terminally ill, it is more likely to hide somewhere instead of flying around." Medical emergencies such as heart attacks have not really been researched, but cannot be completely ruled out. "The most likely scenario for me is that the swan collided with a power line, for example, and then flew a little further before it couldn't go any further."