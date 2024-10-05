Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Red and Gold Grape '24

Fine wines, great guests & a society return

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 20:00

The "Krone" and Burgenland invited guests to the Rot-Goldene Traube, the award ceremony for the country's top winemakers in a rustic setting in Oslip. Not only the father of the province, Hans Peter Doskozil, but also castle actor Nicholas Ofczarek and a "wild deputy" rushed to the Csello mill for the event.

0 Kommentare

You shouldn't drink a wine, you should bite into it, Hans Moser once said (†1964). The red and gold grape is a reminiscence of this and of the Austrian wine that Burgenland, its winegrowers and the "Krone" are committed to. The award ceremony for the best of the best took place in the cultured and rustic setting of the Csello mill in Oslip (all winners on Wednesday in the "Krone").

Ofczarek like Kylie Minogue?
Nicholas Ofczarek and his wife Tamara didn't miss out either. Will he even join the ranks of VIP winemakers like Kylie Minogue & Co. at some point? "No, I'm much lazier than Kylie Minogue," he said and tasted the wines - just like the group around ex-skiing aces Manfred Pranger and Reinfried Herbst. They are red and gold grape fans. "Yes, we are also social drinkers. But we can't do it like the Burgenlanders," they obviously enjoyed themselves.

Table talk: Maximilian Köllner with Philippa Beck (formerly Strache) and Max Lercher's partner Michaela Grubesa. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Table talk: Maximilian Köllner with Philippa Beck (formerly Strache) and Max Lercher's partner Michaela Grubesa.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Austria's head of advertising Astrid Steharnig-Staudinger with Burgenland's head of tourism Didi Tunkl and State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler in Oslip. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Austria's head of advertising Astrid Steharnig-Staudinger with Burgenland's head of tourism Didi Tunkl and State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler in Oslip.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Vinophile trio: Georg Dornauer traveled from Tyrol, home game for Roland Fürst and Max Lercher rushed over from Burgenland. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Vinophile trio: Georg Dornauer traveled from Tyrol, home game for Roland Fürst and Max Lercher rushed over from Burgenland.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Ski aces in a wine paradise: Reinfried Herbst and Manfred Pranger flanked Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Ski aces in a wine paradise: Reinfried Herbst and Manfred Pranger flanked Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Strache's ex-wife among the tasters
Philippa Beck also had one, look here. The ex-wife of former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache "celebrated" her society comeback there. We haven't seen her outside of parliament for a long time. The "wild MP" is still there until October 24 - that evening she sat at a coalition table with a Social Democrat, Maximilian Köllner, among others.

Also spotted were: State Premier Hans Peter Doskozil, "Krone" Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini, State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler, Head of Tourism Didi Tunkl, "Krone" Burgenland Editor-in-Chief Philipp Wagner, Wine Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep, Austro-Top producer Norbert Blecha and entrepreneur Christian Chytil. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf