Red and Gold Grape '24
Fine wines, great guests & a society return
The "Krone" and Burgenland invited guests to the Rot-Goldene Traube, the award ceremony for the country's top winemakers in a rustic setting in Oslip. Not only the father of the province, Hans Peter Doskozil, but also castle actor Nicholas Ofczarek and a "wild deputy" rushed to the Csello mill for the event.
You shouldn't drink a wine, you should bite into it, Hans Moser once said (†1964). The red and gold grape is a reminiscence of this and of the Austrian wine that Burgenland, its winegrowers and the "Krone" are committed to. The award ceremony for the best of the best took place in the cultured and rustic setting of the Csello mill in Oslip (all winners on Wednesday in the "Krone").
Ofczarek like Kylie Minogue?
Nicholas Ofczarek and his wife Tamara didn't miss out either. Will he even join the ranks of VIP winemakers like Kylie Minogue & Co. at some point? "No, I'm much lazier than Kylie Minogue," he said and tasted the wines - just like the group around ex-skiing aces Manfred Pranger and Reinfried Herbst. They are red and gold grape fans. "Yes, we are also social drinkers. But we can't do it like the Burgenlanders," they obviously enjoyed themselves.
Strache's ex-wife among the tasters
Philippa Beck also had one, look here. The ex-wife of former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache "celebrated" her society comeback there. We haven't seen her outside of parliament for a long time. The "wild MP" is still there until October 24 - that evening she sat at a coalition table with a Social Democrat, Maximilian Köllner, among others.
Also spotted were: State Premier Hans Peter Doskozil, "Krone" Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini, State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler, Head of Tourism Didi Tunkl, "Krone" Burgenland Editor-in-Chief Philipp Wagner, Wine Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep, Austro-Top producer Norbert Blecha and entrepreneur Christian Chytil.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
