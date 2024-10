Young firefighters show off their skills in the Zille

"Safe on water and on land"

This includes the "Safe on water and on land" skills badges for 10 to 12-year-olds and 13 to 15-year-olds. In addition to theoretical knowledge, the young firefighters also had to prove themselves in the Zille. "It was impressive to see how they navigated the Danube, which is difficult to navigate. That gives them a lot of know-how for future operations," said the supervisors happily. Most recently, 40 young people from the Amstetten district obtained the coveted badges.