Judo jewel Dengg crowned world champion

Judoka Elena Dengg is a medal bank at major events - also in Tajikistan at the U21 World Championships. The 20-year-old won gold in the 70 kilogram category. It is the sixth junior medal for the Salzburg native in the past four years. In the final fight, Dengg defeated the newly crowned European champion April Lynn Fohouo and extended her lead in the direct duel to 4:0.