EU fixes punitive tariffs on Chinese e-cars

Chinese and German car manufacturers lobbied against the decision. But without success: the majority of EU member states spoke out in favor of further punitive tariffs on Friday. The necessity arises from the Chinese government's massive subsidies for e-cars. This means that they can be offered extremely cheaply in Europe, sometimes distorting competition. However, the tariffs introduced in July have already had an effect: e-cars imported from China (including those from brands such as VW or Volvo) have since become up to 40 percent more expensive.