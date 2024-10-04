Carinthian IT still inadequately secured

Data sold on the darknet

It was not possible to say exactly how much of the data was copied. However, a 5.6 gigabyte portion of the data was published on the darknet. The hackers announced that they had sold the data on because the country did not want to pay the ransom demanded - five million dollars. It is still unclear whether the data was actually sold. A year ago, the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt announced that the investigation had been discontinued because there were no more leads to actively pursue - everything that had been available had come to nothing. Successful investigations into hacker attacks or online fraud are extremely rare, it was emphasized.