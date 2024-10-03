Surprises and government prospects

"This should increase the pressure on ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer," says Haselmayer. For political scientist Gerda Füricht-Figl, a possible three-party coalition is fraught with problems. "It's usually two against one, not together." Nevertheless, one should not compare this traffic light with the one in Germany, especially as the NEOS are different from the FDP, as Heidi Glück stated. For her, the election was one of dissatisfaction with the system. The FPÖ and ÖVP could not be ruled out - there was agreement on that. Glück said that if FP leader Kickl did not govern, but became a party leader, he would have much more parliamentary power.