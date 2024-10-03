After the election:
Surprises and government prospects
In the "Rainer-Nowak-Talk" on krone.tv, communications consultants Heidi Glück and Sonja Kato, political professor Gerda Füricht-Fiegl and pollster Christoph Haselmayer discussed the election results.
The election battle is over, the FPÖ emerged as the clear winner. "That was the only minor surprise - this clarity," said pollster Christoph Haselmayer (IFDD). He himself and the other polling institutes were well placed with their assessments. All within the range of fluctuation. The upcoming state elections in Vorarlberg (October 13) and above all in Styria (November 24) are likely to provide additional momentum - in the middle of what is likely to be a heated negotiation phase, the ÖVP is threatened with a major defeat.
"This should increase the pressure on ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer," says Haselmayer. For political scientist Gerda Füricht-Figl, a possible three-party coalition is fraught with problems. "It's usually two against one, not together." Nevertheless, one should not compare this traffic light with the one in Germany, especially as the NEOS are different from the FDP, as Heidi Glück stated. For her, the election was one of dissatisfaction with the system. The FPÖ and ÖVP could not be ruled out - there was agreement on that. Glück said that if FP leader Kickl did not govern, but became a party leader, he would have much more parliamentary power.
Sonja Cato, a communications expert with close ties to the SPÖ, expressed her astonishment as to why so many women voted for the FPÖ and said that it was chutzpah on the part of the ÖVP to present this record minus as a virtual victory. In any case, a three-party coalition is an opportunity for renewal.
