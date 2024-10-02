Conchita Wurst in a talk
The answer to division? Radical friendliness!”
The mood in the country and the imminent political turning point following the FPÖ's victory in the national elections are of no concern to "Conchita Wurst". All the more reason for her to focus on the good and beautiful things in life. A conversation about standards, tolerance and cordiality.
"Would you like a little more?" - This question, which is usually asked at the sausage counter, is the order of the day for Tom Neuwirth aka "Conchita Wurst" (35) and Martin Zerza (34). The two artists are currently touring Austria and Germany as "Frau Tom und Herr Martin". On Saturday, they will be stopping off at the Csello Mill in Oslip, Burgenland, with their variety show.
"Inspired by Hildegard Knef, Edith Piaf, Erika Pluhar, Cissy Kraner and Helge Schneider, we have written humorous and thought-provoking songs with which we reflect on everyday life, lifestyles and encounters with other people. We sing in Austrian - in other words, the way our beaks grew," say the ex-Starmaniacs, who competed against each other in the ORF casting show in 2006.
"Should listen to each other more"
Today, the Styrian and the Carinthian are best friends. But that wasn't always the case. "We didn't like each other from the start. Instead, we held up a mirror to each other, because we both come from rural areas and were confronted with the same problems as children and teenagers. It took us a while to admit that we were quite similar," says Zerza, alluding to her homosexual orientation. But through mutual friends, their paths crossed again and again and one day they were inseparable, "like siblings who argue but know that they belong together." Neuwirth nods in agreement: "If we all listened to each other more, we could discover that we have much more in common."
To soften social gender constructs and awaken people's curiosity and tolerance for one another, they deliberately play with gender clichés on stage. After all, Neuwirth, aka Conchita Wurst, has been an icon of change and the LGBTIQ community since winning the Song Contest ten years ago.
Her handling of the FPÖ victory
This could soon change under a possible chancellor Herbert Kickl. After all, the FPÖ leader considers the legal equality of queer people to be a "moral and intellectual neglect that the Freedom Party is fighting against." For Neuwirth and Zerza, repression against certain minorities and marginalized groups is therefore entirely conceivable.
All the more reason for them to practise "radical friendliness" themselves and invite others to do the same. "We live in a divided and insecure country. Only an open, benevolent approach can make us all less hostile towards each other and bring us closer together again," appeals Neuwirth, who is currently celebrating his acclaimed theater debut at the Rabenhof in Vienna.
Dusty thinking my ass
In the play "Luziwuzi - Ich bin die Kaiserin", he plays Archduke Ludwig Viktor, probably the Habsburgs' weirdest, most eccentric and most complex figure. Because he was not born a girl, the youngest brother of Emperor Franz Joseph I liked to be dressed up by his mother as a child and later often had himself photographed in provocative costumes and women's clothes. And although acting out homosexually was a criminal offense at the time, he made no secret of his inclination.
"I think it's important that his story is told because it shows that there have always been people who don't conform to the norm. The imperial family still loved and supported Ludwig, proving that cordiality counts for more than any double standards," says Neuwirth.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.