The answer to division? Radical friendliness!”

"Should listen to each other more"

Today, the Styrian and the Carinthian are best friends. But that wasn't always the case. "We didn't like each other from the start. Instead, we held up a mirror to each other, because we both come from rural areas and were confronted with the same problems as children and teenagers. It took us a while to admit that we were quite similar," says Zerza, alluding to her homosexual orientation. But through mutual friends, their paths crossed again and again and one day they were inseparable, "like siblings who argue but know that they belong together." Neuwirth nods in agreement: "If we all listened to each other more, we could discover that we have much more in common."