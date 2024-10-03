Family hopes again
“Dad emerged from his coma during the flood”
The love of his family and devoted care brought an accident victim back to life from a coma! And this while floods engulfed his house...
"These two are so brave. Because while Kathi's father and my friend Renate had to fight the encroaching floodwater all alone, Christian was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of the hospital in St. Pölten," recalls Zara Auferbauer, a family confidante, of what was probably the most dramatic challenge in the Wolf family's life.
Fate took its course on July 25 on the Riederberg. On this day, the family from Judenau in the district of Tulln saw their previously happy world collapse. "My dad was rammed on his motorcycle through no fault of his own and suffered life-threatening injuries," explains Kathi Wolf, who is still fighting back tears in the face of this accident tragedy in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
My dad has won the battle against death. It's not over yet, but we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel.
A time of anxiety
A time of prayer, fear and despair began for the young publishing employee and her mother. Even the courageous doctors at the regional hospital in St. Pölten prepared the relatives for the worst on a daily basis. However, they never gave up the fight for the life of the 50-year-old technical employee. "The team led by senior physician Dr. Christian Wick made a sacrificial effort to help the patient in every way. Lower Austria can be proud of such medical staff," assures Zara Auferbauer.
But before Christian awoke from his coma, the women had to rebel against fate at home. Because the flood water shot four meters high into the previously so sheltered home. Beds, pictures and memories, clothes and shoes - everything was washed away within minutes. The 23-year-old's car, which relies on donations, is also broken. The insurance only covers a fraction of the material losses. "Nothing in the world could have replaced my beloved husband. It will still take a lot of love and patience, but things are looking up for the three of us," says Brigitte Wolf gratefully.
Donations requested: gofundme.com and enter "Kathi needs our help" in the search function.
