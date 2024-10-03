“Dad emerged from his coma during the flood”

But before Christian awoke from his coma, the women had to rebel against fate at home. Because the flood water shot four meters high into the previously so sheltered home. Beds, pictures and memories, clothes and shoes - everything was washed away within minutes. The 23-year-old's car, which relies on donations, is also broken. The insurance only covers a fraction of the material losses. "Nothing in the world could have replaced my beloved husband. It will still take a lot of love and patience, but things are looking up for the three of us," says Brigitte Wolf gratefully.