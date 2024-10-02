Diversion for Gmundner who threatened to set AMS on fire

Up to three years

The defendant told the judge that the remark had "slipped out". He emphasized that he had never meant to threaten anyone dangerously, as charged in the indictment. The judge then offered the man a diversion, which he accepted. The public prosecutor also agreed. "If you don't commit any offences in the next two years, the proceedings will be finally dropped," said the judge. The penalty for making a dangerous threat of arson is up to three years in prison.