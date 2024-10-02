Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Sager slipped out"

Diversion for Gmundner who threatened to set AMS on fire

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 12:23

He hadn't meant it seriously, the statement had slipped out. That was enough for the judge to offer the emergency unemployment benefit recipient (53) a diversion, which he accepted. A decision on the detention of the 36-year-old who took an AMS employee hostage in Gmunden will be made on Friday.

0 Kommentare

On Wednesday, a 53-year-old man received a diversion for a probationary period of two years at the Linz Regional Court because he had threatened to set fire to the Labor Market Service (AMS) and the Pension Insurance Institution (PV). The recipient of unemployment assistance admitted to being in "an agitated state of mind", but denied the intention to make a dangerous threat.

"Canister of Benizn doesn't cost much"
The man was accused of having said in a telephone conversation with his AMS supervisor on 21 May that "if the AMS and PVA play each other any longer, I'll set fire to the AMS office and the PVA as well, because a small can of petrol doesn't cost much ...". The employee was not generally afraid, but reported the incident to the police.

Up to three years
The defendant told the judge that the remark had "slipped out". He emphasized that he had never meant to threaten anyone dangerously, as charged in the indictment. The judge then offered the man a diversion, which he accepted. The public prosecutor also agreed. "If you don't commit any offences in the next two years, the proceedings will be finally dropped," said the judge. The penalty for making a dangerous threat of arson is up to three years in prison.

Hostage taker still in custody
However, a 36-year-old man who took an employee of the AMS Gmunden hostage on September 20, armed with two knives, is still in custody. The suspect had "intended" to spend the winter in prison as a result of the crime, said a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Wels. He was apparently threatened with eviction. A decision will be made on Friday regarding the extension of his pre-trial detention. Nobody was injured during the hostage-taking, the 36-year-old surrendered after the police arrived at the scene.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf