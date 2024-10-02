Jewels on tour
Classic car rally: 159 teams with fantastic vehicles
The Int. Vredestein Pannonia-Historic Rally is taking place for the 20th time this year. The start of this year's tour - around 370 km long - is on Friday at 2 pm in Gols on the main square.
159 historic jewels on four wheels will set off at 30-second intervals on the 68 km long "Seewinkel Prologue". The 159 classic cars are spread across 40 different makes of car, 15 of which no longer exist.
During the entire rally, average speeds of over 50 km/h are not permitted, but it is not about speed, but about precise vehicle control. A total of 30 special stages, difficult light barriers and hose measurements have to be mastered to the nearest hundredth of a second; every 1/100th of a second too fast or too slow results in a penalty point, and whoever has the fewest at the finish is the winner. There are also some special gymkhana stages.
Stops in Mönchhof, Halbturn and Frauenkirchen
At around 14:15, the first vehicle completes such an exciting special stage in Mönchhof at the Kirschner car dealership, and from around 14:30, start number one arrives for the special stage in Halbturn Castle Park. From there, the route through the Seewinkel region will be challenging to navigate.
The next highlight for interested spectators is the Oldtimer Grand Prix of Frauenkirchen from around 16:30. Afterwards, the rolling museum presents itself in the center of Frauenkirchen.
Start on Saturday also in Gols
On Saturday, the vehicles start again in front of the Weinkulturhaus Gols at 8:00 am for the approximately 300 km long "Neusiedler See Oldtimer Marathon", where a marathon SS into the Seewinkel starts immediately after challenging light barriers. The rest of the route leads via Apetlon and Pamhagen to Hungary, before the participants return to Austria in Rechnitz, have to conquer the highest mountain in Burgenland, the Geschriebenstein, and the route leads on beautiful mountain stages via Lockenhaus and Bernstein in another marathon SS to Hochwolkersdorf.
The route continues via Rosalia and Forchtenstein through the center of Mattersburg with a vehicle presentation (approx. 12:30 p.m.) to Eisenstadt for a lunch break, where a buffet awaits drivers and co-drivers at Reifen RITZ. The start of the afternoon stage will take place here at 2:30 p.m. with a special stage worth seeing in the parking lot of Lake Neufeld from approx. 2:45 p.m., from where the route continues via Loretto - Hof/Lbg. - Donnerskirchen to Neusiedl/S. (rest stop at mikiberger and SP Reifen RITZ) to the finish of the rally on the church square in Halbturn. Here there is an extremely interesting special stage for spectators, in which the vehicles have to brake with the front wheels into a 40 cm zone after a short acceleration section. At the subsequent award ceremony, the best teams can then look forward to the unique honorary prizes, "Rallye mit Herz", created by Daniel Bucur and donated by Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
Be there!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
