Classic car rally: 159 teams with fantastic vehicles

The route continues via Rosalia and Forchtenstein through the center of Mattersburg with a vehicle presentation (approx. 12:30 p.m.) to Eisenstadt for a lunch break, where a buffet awaits drivers and co-drivers at Reifen RITZ. The start of the afternoon stage will take place here at 2:30 p.m. with a special stage worth seeing in the parking lot of Lake Neufeld from approx. 2:45 p.m., from where the route continues via Loretto - Hof/Lbg. - Donnerskirchen to Neusiedl/S. (rest stop at mikiberger and SP Reifen RITZ) to the finish of the rally on the church square in Halbturn. Here there is an extremely interesting special stage for spectators, in which the vehicles have to brake with the front wheels into a 40 cm zone after a short acceleration section. At the subsequent award ceremony, the best teams can then look forward to the unique honorary prizes, "Rallye mit Herz", created by Daniel Bucur and donated by Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.