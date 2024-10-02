Vorteilswelt
Salzburg is cheaper

Stiff prices for dull Sturm opponents

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 12:56

As is well known, the really big opponents failed to materialize in the Champions League draw for Sturm Graz. Many fans then squandered their previously purchased season tickets on internet portals. And the ticket prices for the "Blackies'" appearances at the Wörthersee Stadium are definitely steep - at least compared to Salzburg. 

Goosebumps. Hardly anyone had them after the draw. Bruges, Sporting Lisbon, Girona and Leipzig have become the clubs that will ensure that the big top flight comes to Carinthia for the first time against Sturm Graz. No Real, no Man City, no Bayern - sobering for the average soccer fan. And so many sold their previously purchased season tickets on the internet. .

Claudio Trevisan, head of sports at the "Kärntner Krone", sheds light on the Carinthian sports scene. (Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)
Claudio Trevisan, head of sports at the "Kärntner Krone", sheds light on the Carinthian sports scene.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)

Sturm is more expensive than Salzburg
The ticket prices for today's match against Bruges are nevertheless steep - at least in comparison: 129 and 99 euros on the long sides. Salzburg charged €95 and €84 respectively against Brest. Even season tickets for four games are on average €79 cheaper for the Bulls in the main and opposite stands. Despite more attractive opponents such as Atlético or Paris! That also annoys the fans. . .

Fans squandered their Champions League subscriptions online. (Bild: zvg)
Fans squandered their Champions League subscriptions online.
(Bild: zvg)

European group games and Klagenfurt - there was always a bit of a problem anyway. Once there were trees in the stadium, the WAC moved to Graz in the Europa League. The Wolves' second appearance was empty due to the pandemic. And this time, Sturm's UEFA Youth League matches had to be moved from Klagenfurt-Fischl - due to broken floodlights! - had to be relocated to St. Veit at short notice. . .

Anthem will give you goosebumps
This Wednesday? Sturm captain Stefan Hierländer - who grew up in this arena as a Carinthian - won't care. At the latest when the Champions League fanfare sounds at Lake Wörthersee for the first time in history. Then there will be goosebumps. For everyone.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
