Stiff prices for dull Sturm opponents

Sturm is more expensive than Salzburg

The ticket prices for today's match against Bruges are nevertheless steep - at least in comparison: 129 and 99 euros on the long sides. Salzburg charged €95 and €84 respectively against Brest. Even season tickets for four games are on average €79 cheaper for the Bulls in the main and opposite stands. Despite more attractive opponents such as Atlético or Paris! That also annoys the fans. . .