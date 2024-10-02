Trial in Feldkirch
Luxury life financed with drug smuggling
The 31-year-old defendant had financed his living with cocaine deals and smuggling trips. Now the pizza chef has been sent to prison for 18 months. However, the sentence is not yet final.
"I was forced to deal drugs when I didn't have enough work," the father of two explained his actions in the jury trial at Feldkirch Regional Court on Tuesday. However, the man, who lives in the Vorarlberg Oberland region, does not appear to have been too eager to work in the past. According to his insurance certificate, the 41-year-old Moroccan was only an occasional worker and most recently worked as a pizza baker on a part-time basis. Apart from that, he lived on unemployment assistance, received tideover allowance and housing benefit.
Nevertheless, he and his family lived a luxurious life with a fancy Mercedes, a well-furnished apartment and brand-name clothes.
2000 euros collected per smuggling trip
According to the indictment, the man had "earned" his luxury in a criminal manner by smuggling cocaine from Milan to Vorarlberg in his car on behalf of third parties and collecting 2,000 euros per trip. He himself also consumed and sold cocaine to others.
When the accused Moroccan tried to enter Vorarlberg on May 4 of this year with his Mercedes, which contained almost 400 grams of cocaine, the handcuffs finally clicked. This was no coincidence: two tipsters had reported the accused's activities to the police in advance. The public prosecutor's office brought charges. During the trial, the Moroccan pleaded guilty in part. He claimed that he had only taken one drug trip, resold 250 grams of cocaine and also smoked cocaine himself.
The verdict is not yet final
In the end, the presiding judge Verena Wackerle found the 41-year-old guilty as charged and sentenced him to an unconditional prison sentence of 18 months. Due to the intent to enrich himself, the drug dealer must also pay the Republic of Austria a forfeiture amount of 17,500 euros. The defendant accepted the sentence. Public prosecutor Markus Fußenegger, however, lodged an appeal. The Innsbruck Higher Regional Court will now decide on the sentence.
