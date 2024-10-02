Luxury life financed with drug smuggling

"I was forced to deal drugs when I didn't have enough work," the father of two explained his actions in the jury trial at Feldkirch Regional Court on Tuesday. However, the man, who lives in the Vorarlberg Oberland region, does not appear to have been too eager to work in the past. According to his insurance certificate, the 41-year-old Moroccan was only an occasional worker and most recently worked as a pizza baker on a part-time basis. Apart from that, he lived on unemployment assistance, received tideover allowance and housing benefit.