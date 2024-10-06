On January 10 in Vienna
Styrian Ball: Get your early bird tickets now
Preparations are in full swing: in three months' time, the legendary Styrian Ball will once again take place with dancing, music and regional delicacies. The host region has already been decided - it will contribute to a successful ball evening with floral decorations. If you are quick, you can still get hold of the last early bird tickets.
It is the start of the Viennese ball season and a flagship event for the green federal state: the Styrian Ball will once again be held at the Vienna Hofburg on 10 January 2025. "With our ball, we are bringing Styrian joie de vivre and hospitality to the federal capital," says Andreas Zakostelsky, Chairman of the Association of Styrians in Vienna.
The annual dance casting took place at the Graz Autumn Fair. With success: a group of motivated and talented young dance couples were selected and will be preparing intensively for their performance in the coming weeks. All other preparations are also already in full swing.
"And many of our ball visitors are also setting this pace," says Zakostelsky. Over 500 guests have already secured an early bird ticket. But you have to be quick: The offer only runs until October 10, and tickets are limited! Admission to the Steirerball still costs 98 euros, then 119 euros in advance and 125 euros at the box office. Students pay only 49 euros.
Eastern Styria shows itself from its best side
It has also been proudly announced that Eastern Styria will be this year's host region. "From floral decorations to culture and cuisine, Eastern Styria has a lot to offer," says Zakostelsky. The associated tourism association stretches from Joglland to the Wechselland herb region to Apfelland-Stubenbergsee. Even the most beautiful flower villages in Styria can be found in the region. And the reigning flower princesses are also expected at the ball.
Of course, the right music is also a must: Traditionally, the ball is opened with a grand opening, later on the Koglhofer Plattermädls perform - an East Styrian DJ also provides the atmosphere in the disco. If you get hungry from all the dancing, you can fortify yourself with Kernöleierspeis, finely smoked Mulbratl or East Styrian sheep's cheese. Simply a well-rounded evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
