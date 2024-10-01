Chamber of Commerce boss
“Salzburg’s businesses urgently need relief”
Peter Buchmüller, President of the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce, presented a list of tasks for the next federal government. After two years of recession, the economy urgently needs to be revitalized, according to the Chamber boss.
Once again, Peter Buchmüller called for a reduction in non-wage labor costs from the current 43.5 percent to 40 percent. The rise in labor costs in recent years - by more than 48.9 percent since 2009 - would put companies under increasing pressure, according to the President of the Chamber of Commerce. "Labor in Austria is taxed at a similar level to tobacco and alcohol. Something is no longer right." Above all, the Chamber also advocates a reduction in unemployment insurance contributions. This measure is intended to create new jobs.
Buchmüller cites a functioning location policy as one of the focal points for stimulating the economy. Making it more attractive is urgently needed. Anything else would lead to companies investing more abroad. 40 percent of companies recently stated that they had no plans to invest at all in the next six months.
Chamber boss calls for labor market reforms
Reforms are needed in the labor market in order to remain competitive, according to Buchmüller. The part-time rate in Austria is far too high. Austrians work an average of 29.2 hours per week. There should be tax incentives for overtime. He sees a reduction in working hours as the wrong approach: "That would be poison for the location." Immigration from third countries should be made easier: "People who want to work here are welcome." Talks are currently being held with Filipino employment agencies. 500 nursing staff would be available immediately due to the crisis in the Middle East. However, the strict rules for a red-white-red card make this impossible. Buchmüller calls for more flexibility.
Bureaucracy as a brake on growth
According to Buchmüller, companies find the increasing bureaucracy a burden. Small and medium-sized enterprises spend around 20 hours a week on documentation obligations and checks. This was the result of a market study commissioned by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. Buchmüller: "Entrepreneurs should be able to focus on their core tasks again in future."
Buchmüller hopes that the exploratory talks in the federal government will not drag on too long. "We need a viable and business-friendly government as quickly as possible so that we don't lose any more time." As far as the ailing national budget is concerned, he demands honesty from the future government. "The time of spending sprees on state spending is over."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
