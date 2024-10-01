“Salzburg’s businesses urgently need relief”

Chamber boss calls for labor market reforms

Reforms are needed in the labor market in order to remain competitive, according to Buchmüller. The part-time rate in Austria is far too high. Austrians work an average of 29.2 hours per week. There should be tax incentives for overtime. He sees a reduction in working hours as the wrong approach: "That would be poison for the location." Immigration from third countries should be made easier: "People who want to work here are welcome." Talks are currently being held with Filipino employment agencies. 500 nursing staff would be available immediately due to the crisis in the Middle East. However, the strict rules for a red-white-red card make this impossible. Buchmüller calls for more flexibility.