Burgenland: Where the celebrities relax

From Uhudler to the sausage stand

"The two were really likeable, without airs and graces, just like you know them from sport," enthused the hosts, Anna Malinovic and Beatrix Ziegler. Deliciously hearty dishes were served on the tables, with an Uhudler sorbet to delight the palate in between. The appetite returned after hours of partying. To everyone's delight, the sausage stand in the courtyard opened at two o'clock - including Käsekrainer, Debreziner and Mangalitza delicacies. The party went on until dawn. The hosts' summary: "Everyone was perfectly happy."