2nd class south
Current run of success no longer counts in spring
Wald and Wagrain/Kleinarl have won all eight games so far. However, the new mode of play in the 2nd division south will create tension in the spring. The opinions of the two coaches are mixed.
In addition to Salzburgligigist Seekirchen, only two teams in the state's lower division have an unblemished record: Wald and Wagrain/Kleinarl have won each of their eight games in the 2nd division south in the respective basic rounds. If they can maintain this run, it will all come down to a tight championship duel in the spring. Which adds to the excitement and gives the other teams hope: The top three teams from both rounds will then start again with zero points. "You only have knockout games and strong opponents in the spring, which is extremely cool from a sporting point of view," says Wald's coach Thomas Straka. "I think it's almost better this way because you have to prove yourself again and whoever has the quality will come out on top."
Gerhard Gwehenberger from Wagrain/Kleinarl is not entirely happy with the new format: "It's a shame that you don't get any points from the fall."
Nevertheless, he is looking forward to the spring: "All six teams have their chances, every match will be a full throttle game. We are certainly among the favorites." Promotion to the 1st division is also the goal, because otherwise the successful players will go to another club: "You can only keep the boys like that because they're picked on from everywhere."
