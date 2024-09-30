Current run of success no longer counts in spring

In addition to Salzburgligigist Seekirchen, only two teams in the state's lower division have an unblemished record: Wald and Wagrain/Kleinarl have won each of their eight games in the 2nd division south in the respective basic rounds. If they can maintain this run, it will all come down to a tight championship duel in the spring. Which adds to the excitement and gives the other teams hope: The top three teams from both rounds will then start again with zero points. "You only have knockout games and strong opponents in the spring, which is extremely cool from a sporting point of view," says Wald's coach Thomas Straka. "I think it's almost better this way because you have to prove yourself again and whoever has the quality will come out on top."