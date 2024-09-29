ICE Hockey League
Despite a false start: Derby win against VSV for the KAC
Despite a false start, the KAC won the first Carinthian derby of the season in the ICE Hockey League. VSV squandered a 2-0 lead after five minutes to lose 3-5 in Klagenfurt and are still winless.
The Graz99ers have maximum points after four rounds after a 2-0 win against bottom team Linz and South Tyrol after a 2-0 win in Vienna. Ice hockey champions Salzburg also won their second home game with a 3-1 win against Fehervar. Innsbruck defeated Asiago 3:2 after penalties.
Alex Wall (2nd) and Max Rebernig (5th) shocked the KAC early. John Hughes played the decisive pass before both goals. In the middle third, however, Klagenfurt came back through Jan Mursak (30th) and Jesper Jensen Aabo (32nd). Matt Fraser with a follow-up shot on the power play (41) and Mathias Form (53) gave the home side a two-goal lead in front of a sold-out crowd (4,398). After Chase Pearson made it 3:4 (57'), Klagenfurt's third win in their fifth league appearance looked shaky once again. Fraser scored into the empty net with 2.8 seconds left.
Graz continue their winning run
In Graz, the highly equipped hosts struggled to live up to their role as favorites against the Black Wings. The Linzers had lost their first three games, but made it difficult for their newly assembled opponents. The game was dominated by the Styrians, but despite a goal from Michael Kernberger (26), it was touch and go for a long time. Only Paul Huber (56) calmed things down in the Graz bunker. Back-up goalie Nicolas Wieser had a perfect start to the season. Linz have only scored one goal in four games.
Salzburg also won their second home game
For Salzburg, defensive stalwarts Ryan Murphy (43) and Dennis Robertson (52) celebrated with important goals. The result was a 3:1 home win over Fehervar. "It may not have been the best win, but in the end we got the goals and that's what matters," said Ali Wukovits, who made it 1:0 (23'). Only Csanad Eredely (44') overcame RBS goalie Atte Tolvanen, who stopped 32 shots from the Hungarians, who set the tone in the second period.
