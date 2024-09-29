Despite a false start: Derby win against VSV for the KAC

Graz continue their winning run

In Graz, the highly equipped hosts struggled to live up to their role as favorites against the Black Wings. The Linzers had lost their first three games, but made it difficult for their newly assembled opponents. The game was dominated by the Styrians, but despite a goal from Michael Kernberger (26), it was touch and go for a long time. Only Paul Huber (56) calmed things down in the Graz bunker. Back-up goalie Nicolas Wieser had a perfect start to the season. Linz have only scored one goal in four games.