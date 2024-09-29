Who will win in Lower Austria? The long trembling!

Blue parties strong in black strongholds

The good performance of the Freedom Party will probably be a wake-up call for the ÖVP: It is precisely in former black strongholds, in the countryside and in small communities, that the Freedom Party is particularly strong this time. If the People's Party does not want to lose many votes in the municipalities again in the municipal elections on 26 January 2025, it must prove that change is possible. And it seems that new approaches are needed in traditionally conservative Lower Austria.