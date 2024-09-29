People’s Party has “missed the mark”, “brilliant” FPÖ

"The election campaign was very demanding"

The Greens were the first to come out of the woodwork. "It was a difficult time, the election campaign was very demanding," top candidate Elisabeth Götze tells the "Krone". Did the floods once again fuel the core issue of climate change? - "The postal vote was already over by then," says Götze, who sees the disaster as more of a bonus for the ÖVP's reaction. "We have recently concentrated more on social policy, which is the issue of the future and should remain so," says the Green Party, which also suffered a seven percent drop in her home town of Eichgraben. But, according to Götze: "The important thing is that there is no majority for a People's Chancellor Kickl."