Accident in the Zillertal
Car slalom crashes into marshal’s table
A motorsport event in the Zillertal valley almost ended in tragedy on Sunday. A participant (50) rammed his car into the table of two marshals.
The event, specifically a car slalom, took place in a cordoned-off parking lot in Rohrberg. At around 10 a.m., a 50-year-old local man took part in the competition in a car that was registered for traffic.
Against a table and container
While driving through the slalom, the driver lost control of the car for unknown reasons and first crashed into a table set and then into a container behind it.
Two marshals sitting at the table were able to jump to the side to prevent worse.
Aus dem Polizeibericht
Both marshals injured
Two marshals sitting at the table were able to prevent worse by jumping to the side. However, the 72-year-old marshal was seriously injured in the area of his right hand and the 60-year-old marshal in the area of his right ankle.
Both injured persons were taken to the doctor on duty by the ambulance service. The amount of material damage caused is not yet known.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.