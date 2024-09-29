Vorteilswelt
Accident in the Zillertal

Car slalom crashes into marshal’s table

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 19:00

A motorsport event in the Zillertal valley almost ended in tragedy on Sunday. A participant (50) rammed his car into the table of two marshals.

The event, specifically a car slalom, took place in a cordoned-off parking lot in Rohrberg. At around 10 a.m., a 50-year-old local man took part in the competition in a car that was registered for traffic.

Against a table and container
While driving through the slalom, the driver lost control of the car for unknown reasons and first crashed into a table set and then into a container behind it.

Two marshals sitting at the table were able to jump to the side to prevent worse.

Both marshals injured
Two marshals sitting at the table were able to prevent worse by jumping to the side. However, the 72-year-old marshal was seriously injured in the area of his right hand and the 60-year-old marshal in the area of his right ankle.

Both injured persons were taken to the doctor on duty by the ambulance service. The amount of material damage caused is not yet known.

