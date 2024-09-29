Wedding ceremony in Sardinia
Rebel Wilson said yes to girlfriend Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson has said yes to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma: the actress tied the knot on Saturday in Sardinia, reported People magazine.
The wedding had actually been planned for next year, it was reported recently. But Wilson had pushed ahead with the plans for the wedding with Agruma.
Wilson "didn't want to wait any longer"
"Rebel doesn't want to wait any longer. She's happy to get married this month because she's very much in love with Ramona and wants to get married," an insider told the Daily Mail. A "small ceremony with close friends and family" is planned, which is "also very elegant".
The 44-year-old Wilson made her romance with Ramona Agruma public two years ago with a joint selfie. "I thought I was looking for a Disney prince ... but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney princess #loveislove," the actress wrote.
Special connection to Italy
The fact that the wedding was celebrated in Sardinia is no coincidence. Because it seems that Italy is something special for the couple. It was here that they spent their first official vacation as a couple. Just a few days after the love outing, Wilson shared a photo of her holding hands with her girlfriend in Porto Cervo.
The 'Pitch Perfect' actress also used Instagram last year to announce her engagement. Accompanying two photos of herself and her girlfriend in matching pink tops at Disneyland, she wrote: "We said yes!"
