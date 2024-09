Goal in minute 98 causes ecstasy for Adi Hütter

AS Monaco remain level at the top of the French Ligue 1 table with leaders and defending champions Paris St. Germain. The Monegasques, coached by Adi Hütter from Vorarlberg, overcame Montpellier 2-1 on Saturday evening thanks to a last-minute goal from substitute Lamine Camara in the 98th minute to remain second on 16 points after five wins and a draw, just like PSG.