The USA rejoices, other states fume with rage

Sharp criticism from the Kremlin

Russia condemned the killing of Nasrallah by Israel. The Foreign Ministry warned of "even more dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East" and called on Israel to cease its attacks on targets in Lebanon. Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called it a "political assassination". "The methods of political assassinations, which have become almost routine, as was the case again yesterday in Beirut, are extremely alarming," he said.